Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra 5th wedding anniversary: When the YRF scion told Rani that she is doing ‘crap films’ | Bollywood Life

Sorry. We know you are seeing this picture of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra a gazillionth time. But sadly that's all we got of the two of them together. They complete 5 years of their wedding today, but not one time have they made a public appearance together in a way that we can click a picture of the couple. Nevertheless, they make for an adorable pair, and their love story is nothing less than filmy. Their affair was just a series of speculations until the day the two got married. Rani and Aditya had never spoken about their relationship at all. Well, we can't remember the last time Adi addressed the media at all. But the stories live on. The couple is blessed with a cute baby girl Adira. And on their marriage anniversary today, we bring you an episode from the chapter of their life when they had just met.

On on episode of Vogue BFF, Rani Mukerji made an appearance with her designer best friend, Sabyasachi. When host Neha Dhupia asked her about her first meeting with Aditya Chopra, Rani said, "After having faced failure for a couple of my films, luckily Mujhse Dosti Karoge happened and that's when I met Adi first time professionally. He told me that I'm doing a couple of crap films and that people have pressured him not to take me because they think you don't have the equity for a Yash Raj film but Adi had belief in my talent and me and thought that I was good for the part. My mother and I have been very upfront people always and I like frankness and openness so I like the fact that he was on my face."

That kind of honesty is definitely impressive. Rani spoke a lot about her marriage and even her daughter in the interview. She revealed the reason behind hiding Adira from the paparazzi. Adi has always maintained a fair distance from the cameras and Rani opens up about why he is so camera-shy. She says, “It’s not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He just doesn’t want to be photographed. He had told me after our marriage, ‘God when I fell in love with you, I didn’t stop to think that I was in love with an actress. Now, because of you, people are attaching my pictures to yours as well.'”

Speaking about hiding Adira from the paparazzi, Rani said, “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly.”

On the work front, Rani has begun shooting for Mardaani 2. The sequel will see her as a Superintendent of Police. Her character Shivani will be locked in a vicious battle with the antagonist who knows no mercy. Earlier, her look was out from the film’s shoot. And while it isn’t much different than we remember, Rani sure looked more fierce than ever.

We wish Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra a very happy wedding anniversary!

