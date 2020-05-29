Rank-And-File Republicans Turn On Trump In New Effort To Block His Reelection







A new ad campaign puts Republican voters front-and-center to talk about President Donald Trump ― but it’s not an endorsement. Just the opposite: They’re all explaining why they can’t vote for Trump, and why many plan to cast a ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden even when they disagree on policy, in the new campaign called Republican Voters Against Trump. “I’d vote for a tuna fish sandwich before I’d vote for Donald Trump again,” said Jack Spielman, who voted for Trump in 2016 but now calls him “toxic.”

Meet Jack from Michigan. His is one of nearly 100 stories we’ve collected from Republican Voters Against Trump. Hear the rest at https://t.co/yJXGAISXlW “I’d vote for a tuna fish sandwich before I’d vote for Donald Trump again.” -Jack pic.twitter.com/gVtmlOzWJe — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 28, 2020

The group ― a project of Defending Democracy Together, a collection of anti-Trump conservatives ― says it has nearly 100 video testimonials so far with more to come. And they’re planning to spend $10 million promoting them across social media as well as on television, with some appearing on Fox News next week.

Jeff from Michigan has been a leader in the Republican Party. Hear him explain in his own words why his allegiance to Republican principles makes @jefftimmer a Republican voter against Trump. pic.twitter.com/6nPZBD7ojT — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) May 28, 2020