Ransley sentenced for firearm assault

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 21-year-old man who pointed a nine-millimetre handgun in the face of another man during a confrontation in the Birchalls car park last year has been sentenced. Liam Thomas Ransley pleaded guilty in Launceston Supreme Court last week to aggravated assault. On Thursday, Justice Robert Pearce sentenced Ransley to 12 months jail in addition to an activated suspended sentence from last year. IN OTHER NEWS: “There can be little leniency given to people who brandish handguns while under the influence of methylamphetamine,” he said. “Civil society cannot tolerate unlawful use of handguns.” He said Ransley had continued to demonstrate a disregard for the law as he had done over the last few years. The court heard that Ransley’s latest offence breached a drug treatment order he had received in lieu of a two-year jail sentence for attempted aggravated robbery. The drug treatment order was cancelled and the sentence activated. The court heard last week that his latest release date was May 2022. In a hearing last week, Crown prosecutor John Ransom said Ransley was in a white Commodore with a male Luke Krushka and a 16-year-old youth in the Launceston CBD about 7pm on October 22, 2019. In a police interview, the victim Jackson James Stewart, 19, said he was in the Birchalls car park with a friend when he heard tyres screeching and saw the Commodore park about five to six car spots away. “I saw a male with a black balaclava get out of the car,” he said. “[The friend] said ‘get in the car’ and leave.” However, before they could get away Ransley pointed the weapon at Stewart from about one metre away, the court heard. Another male started punching the windows of the car. Mr Stewart drove out of the car park and drove toward Invermay. When interviewed by police Mr Krushka claimed not to know who had the gun, but the 16-year-old youth named Ransley. In a police interview, Ransley claimed that he could not remember the incident because he was on a drug bender.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/c4925b05-b0d3-45bf-9b42-25202e27b1d9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg