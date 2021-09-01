Latest News
Ransomware attacks are becoming more common – how do we stop them?
On 7 May, hackers forced a major oil pipeline in the US to shut and prompted US president Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency. Within hours of the hack, which started the day earlier, Colonial Pipeline Company paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin – worth $4.4 million at the time – to recover the data being held hostage.
According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the hackers behind it are DarkSide, …
