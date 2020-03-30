‘Ranveer Is The Easiest Person To Live With During Lockdown’ — Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

This quarantine season has given couples a major break from their busy schedules and some time to spend with each other. Take Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for example. They are spending time at home during the lockdown and updating their fans about their everyday activities. Even during the Janta curfew, the couple came out to their balcony and clapped for the heroes who are working hard in the frontlines to fight against Covid-19.

Film critic, Rajeev Masand recently spoke to filmmaker Shakun Batra and Deepika about their untitled film being pushed due to the coronavirus, and how they were dealing with it. He also quizzed Deepika about how it was to spend quarantine with hubby Ranveer. To that, DP responded saying he is the best person to spend the quarantine with.

She says:

I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.

Ask her if they both are into cooking during this time at home and she says:

He never goes to the kitchen. I’m really good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking at this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta.

Well, that’s exactly what she has been up to! Just today in another episode of her quarantine updates on her Instagram, she posted a picture of her printing out names of Indian ingredients like different dals, masalas, to label her containers.

Check it out:

Way to go, DP! Can’t wait to see what you’re gonna whip up in the kitchen in these days to come!