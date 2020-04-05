Ranveer Singh praises wife Deepika Padukone’s culinary skills; says, ‘My wife is spoiling me rotten’ | Bollywood Life

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are busy showing their culinary skills to their fans. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others have taken their kitchen duties seriously. These beautiful ladies are preparing some really delicious dishes and we would really like to take recipes from them. Out of these actresses, Deepika Padukone is the one who has turned into Masterchef, all because of her fantastic cooking skills. The actress has cooked some amazing dishes till now and we know it, thanks to her husband Ranveer Singh, who is relishing the dishes made by her. Also Read – These throwback AWKWARD pictures of Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda will make you laugh like crazy

In an Instagram live chat with his fans, Ranveer spoke about his wife’s culinary skills by saying, “My wife has been spoiling me rotten, feeding me all this yummy food. Cakes, ice creams, just amazing stuff. So I have to come here and wash it all off. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely.” Before signing off, the actor added, “Hope you all are well, stay home, stay safe. Lots of love.” Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone contribute towards PM’s COVID-19 relief fund

@RanveerOfficial on his live about @deepikapadukone:My wife has been spoiling me rotten,feeding me all this yummy food,just amazing stuff. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely❤️#deepveer pic.twitter.com/s7nx9dxe7k — #Deepveerwale? (@welovedeepveer) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Up next, he will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with Deepika Padukone. In the film, he will be seen as Kapil Dev, whereas DP will be seen playing Romi Dev. Revealing why she chose to do this film, Deepika had said, “The personal equation doesn’t spill over into the workspace. I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role of Kapil Dev, but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film.”

