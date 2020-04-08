Ranveer Singh says ‘dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai’ in new pic with Deepika Padukone. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a caricature of himself and wife Deepika Padukone on Instagram. In the illustration, the actor couple seems to be channelling Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Ranveer captioned the post, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai.” The picture, which shows a cartoon version of Deepika brandishing a salt shaker and Ranveer holding a ladle, has been ‘liked’ close to half-a-million times. “Cuties,” one person wrote in the comments. “Aww,” wrote another.

Deepika and Ranveer have been sharing regular updates for their fans during the nationwide lockdown. Several of their posts — especially Ranveer’s — are food-related.

Deepika recently shared pictures of a Thai meal she’d prepared for the two of them. Deepika took to Instagram to post pictures of Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice and vegetable Tom Yum soup.

In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, she spoke about how she wants to hone her cooking skills during the lockdown. “I’m really good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking in this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta,” she said.

The couple also made a donation to the PM-Cares coronavirus relief fund recently. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” they wrote in a social media statement.

