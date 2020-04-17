Ranveer Singh Shares His Pic in Photoshopped Joe Exotic Look, Deepika Trolls Him Hilariously

Ranveer Singh is known for his over the top fashion sense and experimental looks. Ranveer always makes sure to turn heads with colourful wardrobe. But he too was surprised to have been turned into Tiger King’s Joe Exotic.

However, his wife Deepika Padukone and best friend Arjun Kapoor found it to be close to Ranveer’s natural state.

Recently, Ranveer took to Instagram stories to share a photoshopped picture of himself as Joe Exotic. And also asked, ‘Who did this?’ In the picture, Ranveer’s face is photoshopped onto the face of Joe Exotic who is posing with a tiger. However, later he posted the picture on his Instagram.

Soon after he posted the pic, it was flooded with funny comments. Deepika didn’t look amused and commented, “@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!? That’s you on MOST days!!!” Arjun also agreed with Deepika and wrote, “Casual day for Baba.”

Chaitnya Sharma called him “KHILJO EXOTIC”. Others, including his fans and celebs too dropped some funny comments on his picture.

Previously, Ranveer shared a caricature of Deepika and himself, dressed like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. He captioned the pic, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (way to the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone.”

Deepika and Ranveer are making most of their free time together during the lockdown. They always make their fans go awww with their cute social media banters.

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83.

