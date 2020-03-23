Ranveer Singh shares throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone’s father, Prakash Padukone, calls him a legend and icon | Bollywood Life

Ranveer Singh has always been an admirer of his father-in-law and badminton legend, Prakash Padukone. The Bajirao Mastani star recently shared his throwback pictures and wrote, 40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever ?? He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports ?? An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time ? #legend #icon #proud”

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which also features his wife Deepika Padukone in a key role. Talking about Deepika Padukone coming on board, director Kabir Khan told us, “I think the background, the fact that her dad, Prakash Padukone was a sports superstar, that influenced her very strongly. It wasn’t because Deepika had agreed to do the film that I wrote the role. Deepika liked the role, and that’s why she agreed to do the film. We never initially intended it that way (Deepika being a part of the film), and as Deepika said, there’s a certain support role that the family plays, and I wanted to capture that, which is why I wrote the character of Romi, and when I narrated it to Deepika, I knew it was a small role. So, I said to Deepika, ‘Just listen to the film. If you like it, you’ll come on board, if not, you won’t come on board. She heard the film, and she knew it was about the team and the boys and Kapil. But, she just loved the script and so, she came on board.

“Initially, we had only cast Ranveer Singh, and then we had cast about 15 actors after that, with Deepika part of that process. We had only locked Ranveer, then announced the film, then the process of casting everyone else began, where we auditioned hundreds of boys. A pitch was made in casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. We used to first tell them to show their cricketing skills because unless they had a certain athletic body language, there was no point of casting them.”