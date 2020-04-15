Ranveer Singh Turned Joe Exotic and Posed With A Tiger! Check Out The Photoshopped Image

Ranveer Singh

How many of y’all have started or already binged on the limited series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness? I have, and if I had to choose between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, it has to be the latter. But if anyone had to play Joe Exotic’s character, it’s got to be Ranveer Singh. The show has been going viral ever since it’s release, and you cannot miss those absolutely funny and crazy memes. Did you know that many celebrities have also come out as Tiger King fans? Rapper Cardi B suggested to start a GoFundMe to help release Joe, and actors like Dax Shepard have floated the idea by throwing their names out on Twitter to play the Joe Exotic if the story were adapted into a film.

Ranveer Singh who has been blessing our feed with snippets of his domestic delight with wifey Deepika Padukone shared a meme of his face morphed on Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic’s face wanting to know who was behind this brilliant idea. Posting his meme as Joe Exotic, he asked, “Who did this?”

Have a look at his story

Ranveer Singh as Joe Exotic ( Source: Instagram | @ranveersingh)

Written and directed to perfection by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the docu-series centres on the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, a former country musician, zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

Check out the original picture here!

On the professional front, Ranveer will next feature in Kabir Khan helmed ‘83′. He will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife. He has also been roped in Karan Johar‘s multi-starrer period drama ‘Takht’.