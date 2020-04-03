Ranveer Singh’s Comment On Deepika Padukone Labelling Him Husband Marie Kondo Style Is Hilarious

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone, @ranveersingh)

So like the rest of us, celebrities are also finding different ways to spend their quarantine at home and in fact, many of them have innovative ways to evade boredom. Deepika Padukone, a self-proclaimed and certified neat freak has been Marie Kondo–ing her way through this lockdown and we absolutely love it. The best part is that she’s keeping us regularly updated on how she’s been spending time at home in a series of Instagram posts that started with her organizing her wardrobe. Then the actress went on to post pictures of her showing herself some self-love by taking care of her skin, drinking juice and eating fruit, exercising, eating some yummy dessert, calling out Katrina Kaif for stealing her idea of putting up a post on dishwashing, sharing her weekend travel plans to another part of her home and finally making labels for items in the kitchen. So, clearly the actress has been quite productive all the while she was socially distancing herself. But yesterday, she took to post yet another picture that left us all in splits. Turns out while making labels for all her things around the house, she made one other label for her hubby Ranveer Singh that said ‘Husband.’ She took to paste the label on his forehead and click a picture of him while he was fast asleep.

Ranveer, as you can imagine, is not one to keep mum so he went ahead and commented on this post. His comment will make you LOL for sure.

Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s picture (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone)

DP’s sister Anisha Padukone applauded her for this particular post.

Anisha Padukone’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s post (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone)

But as you can imagine just like us, the rest of Bollywood left comments on the post too.

Comments on Deepika Padukone’s post (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone)

Comments on Deepika Padukone’s post (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone)

Later in the day, he took to his Instagram to post a picture of DP cleaning off an entire bottle of Nutella that was named Khilji. And captioned it along the lines of how revenge is sweet.

We absolutely love #DeepVeer for this social media banter.