Ranveer Singh’s hilarious quarantine look, Kartik Aaryan’s tali bajao moment — here are the VIRAL pictures of the week | Bollywood Life

It's Saturday, and y'all are surely waiting to catch up on all that happened this week. It was an interesting week to say the least, with a lot of pictures going VIRAL. Celebrities left no stone unturned with their social media game, and if you've missed any of the pictures, then you need not worry. We are here to bring you the list of pictures that went viral on the internet in the last week. From Ranveer Singh's hilarious quarantine look to Kartik Aaryan's tali bajao moment, let's check out which made the most buzz this week.

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious quarantine look

Coronavirus has been taking a lot of toll on the lives of human beings across the globe. A lot of companies and industries have come to a standstill as a mass quarantine has been advised to observe by the government. Many Bollywood celebrities are at home staying safe and finding ways to entertain themselves and pass the time. Ranveer Singh took to her social handle and shared a picture of himself in his Alauddin Khilji kind of avatar and a quirky caption. He wrote, “Me coming out of quarantine.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog Zane has an important message for fans

Kartik Aaryan’s tali bajao moment

Kartik Aaryan participated in the tali bajao moment that took place during the Janta Curfew day. Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a vessel on his head like a cap and was seen doing his bit for the nation by making the sound of the plate in his hand. He clicked a picture in the same pose and posted it. This picture took the internet by storm and has invited a lot of memes.

Hrithik Roshan’s appreciation post for Suzzane Khan

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who separated from Hrithik and stayed in a different house, has temporarily moved in with the actor for the best interests of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing this good news with his fans and followers, Hrithik shared a picture of Sussanne Khan from his house on Instagram. Along with the picture he wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s girl gang picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat are the besties of B-town. They have been teaching us how to hangout with your friends even in this quarantine time. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collage of their pictures while they are having a nap and wrote, “Friends that nap together, stay forever ????????”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ lovey-dovey picture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making the most of her quarantine period. She posted a picture where she is seen sleeping on Nick’s lap like a cute little baby. This picture has set the internet on fire and fans are loving this adorable moment between the two. Check out the picture here:

