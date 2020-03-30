Ranveer Singh’s response to Deepika Padukone marrying a South Indian guy will leave you surprised | Bollywood Life

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blissfully married for more than one and a half years. They have set major couple goals for everyone by doing lovey-dovey things for each other. Right from praising each other in public to raising the bar high with their social media PDA, Ranveer and Deepika have done it all. They met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela and instantly fell in love with each other. They hid their relationship from the public for six years before they got married in November 2019. They made their relationship official by sharing their wedding cards on their respective Instagram handles. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Deepika Padukone defends posting workout videos with Ranveer Singh – here’s what she has to say

Now, one year and a half years later, Deepika has revealed that she thought Ranveer belonged from Delhi and was surprised to know that he is a Bandra boy. In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika also jokingly said, “I would have been very happy with a south Indian guy. To which, Ranveer said, “Just wait for two days, I’m going to Tirupati in a dhoti!” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Deepika’s travel idea amid COVID-19 lockdown has netizens in splits

Earlier, in an interview with Femina, Ranveer had opened up about his life after marriage with Deepika by saying, “It has only gotten better. Now, we’re cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It’s grounded-ness, centered-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further.”

On the work front, they will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team’s 1983 world cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev whereas Deepika plays his wife, Romi Dev. Other than that, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

