Rapid spread in Burnie highlights COVID-19 dangers

Just over a week ago, a third North West Regional Hospital staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19. To see cases reported at a hospital was obviously concerning, and clearly it prompted a rapid public health response, but the rise since then has exceeded expectations. In the eight days since that third case was discovered, a further 57 COVID-19 cases have been detected from the Burnie hospitals cluster, 43 of whom are hospital staff. The outbreak at the hospitals has now surpassed cruise ships and returned overseas travellers as the main source of the virus in Tasmania. Who knows how far it has spread in the community? By agreeing to test anyone in the region presenting with symptoms, hopefully the government can get a clearer picture for both the benefit of the North-West, and of Tasmania as a whole. We’ve seen the exponential rise occur overseas, and now we have our own example. If we didn’t have enough warning of just how transmission COVID-19 is, we do now. It should reinforce how vital it is that we adhere to social distancing and self-isolation measures. And yet this outbreak was only detected because its source was in a hospital. Had the virus been transmitted from person to person outside a healthcare environment, and was only detected when a person fell seriously ill, the scale of the problem would have been unimaginable. Had this outbreak instead occurred at the Launceston General Hospital, and it needed to be temporarily shut down, the implications for our city – and the wider region – would be catastrophic. The decision to shut down two hospitals was not taken lightly. The investigation into the two Burnie hospitals left all options on the table, as authorities continually reminded the public last week. But the extent of the outbreak forced their hand, and now healthcare across the whole of Tasmania is facing its greatest challenge. The more people it infects, the closer it comes to entering at-risk community groups. Let’s hope we’ve caught it in time.

