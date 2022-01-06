RapidGrow LED to Showcase Fully Wireless LED Lighting Series Powered by PANGEA at CannaCon 2022 Northeast Cannabis Expo

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RapidGrow LED Technologies, Inc., the nation’s leading vertically integrated manufacturing and LED lighting technology company, announced that it will be attending the 2022 CannaCon Northeast conference, held January 7-8, 2022, in New York City. The announcement comes as New York-based cannabis growers scramble to grow high-quality varietals and produce products ahead of the state’s anticipated recreational legalization in 2022.

“RapidGrow’s presence at CannaCon Northeast is to support and guide cannabis farmers in building and establishing a grow operation with a series of Led lighting that are fully wireless with their Pangea Technologies platform. Their advantage of speed-to-market with their own manufacturing, technology integration and customization options are driving their Growth in the overall growing Cannabis industry,” says David Fried, Senior Vice President at RapidGrow. “While recreational legalization is exciting for New York consumers and the industry as a whole, it is imperative that grower’s partner with experienced AgTech manufacturers that can produce fully customized, scalable, energy-efficient and automated lighting products to establish and boost their own competitive advantage.”

RapidGrow will showcase its proprietary open-architecture and fully wireless platform, PANGEA, at CannaCon. PANGEA is the only presently known 256-bit encrypted, fully wireless technology platform for the indoor farming and cannabis industries. PANGEA software is user-friendly, allowing for the automation of any personal or commercial horticulture project, indoor grow greenhouse and vertical farm, and can integrate with any third-party devices. PANGEA gathers data and generates real-time reporting of key growth variables, such as temperature, humidity, PAR, CO2, soil moisture content, HVAC, PH vapor pressure deficit and more, to ensure quality, consistency and repeatability of plants in indoor grow environments.

Powered by PANGEA, RapidGrow’s lights are truly wireless and fully customizable thanks to diodes inserted inside each light, unlike many lighting systems which are powered by limited Bluetooth technology. The wireless applications can create any light configurations and spectrums, optics, zoning and more to optimize growth for each product and cannabis strain.

Trusted by RocketFarms, the largest grower of indoor flowers, fresh cut herbs and potted edibles in the U.S., RapidGrow’s lights combined with PANGEA software provided an estimated 44% in energy savings from its lighting systems. PANGEA’s data-tracking capabilities garnered RockFarms significant on-bill financing rebates to fund the installation from PG&E, the local utility company.

The speed to meet the needs of the recently expanded consumer market in New York presents significant supply challenges to local growers, and RapidGrow is the only manufacturer in the country equipped to swiftly mitigate this time crunch. “Simply growing a great product isn’t enough in this competitive market. Growers need manufacturing partners who can create fully customized, scalable products and deliver them in around two weeks. The global supply chain crisis is creating year-long delays of product shipments from Asian manufacturers, and RapidGrow is the only manufacturer who can do so here in North America,” adds Fried.

Thos Gibson, Vice President of Sales at RapidGrow LED will be representing the company at CannaCon at booth #414, showcasing RapidGrow’s revolutionary LED lighting technology and its unmatched integration with PANGEA.

Date: January 7-8, 2022

Time: 10 am – 5 pm Eastern Time

Venue: Javits Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY

For more information, please visit the RapidGrow booth #414 at CannaCon Northeast at the Javits Center, New York, NY, January 7-8, 2022, or visit RapidGrowLED.com

About RapidGrow LED Technologies, Inc.

Established in 2000, RapidGrow LED Technologies, Inc. is the nation’s leading manufacturing and technology LED lighting company. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing and manufacturing facility space in North America, RapidGrow is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house. RapidGrow is North America’s only vertically integrated manufacturer of horticulture lighting with a proprietary software solution and owns the only open-architecture, 256-bit encrypted, fully wireless technology platform for the indoor farming and cannabis industries.

