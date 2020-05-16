Rare deal: Snag these stellar Bose wireless headphones for just $100

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We know you’ve had your eye (ear?) on that pair of premium wireless headphones. Now’s your chance to grab a pair. QVC is selling Bose On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $100—that’s an impressive $80 off, plus free shipping. And if you’d rather not plunk down the money all at once, you can go for five installments of $20, with zero interest.

Sleek and comfy

Bose is one of the best brands for quality audio—they’ve been in the biz for over 55 years, after all. And these headphones are no exception, with stellar sound and ultra-cozy ear cushions (you might not want to take them off). They’ll also stay juiced for 15 hours on a single charge—three hours more than the Beats Solo2 wireless headphones.

“The design is great and feels premium,” writes a five-star reviewer. “The headphones sit light on the head and fit well.” Another reviewer agrees: “I love how comfortable these are. They sit perfectly and don’t smother me when around my neck.”

Noise rejection vs. noise canceling

These headphones are noise-rejecting, which means they block background chatter during phone calls. But they’re not fully noise-canceling like the pricier Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II or the Bose 700—which physically and mechanically block ambient noise thanks to a tight seal around your ears and a series of microphones that send matching frequencies to “cancel out” other audio.

Since these have on-ear cups instead of over-the-ear ones, a bit of noise is bound to leak in. But some people actually prefer noise-rejecting headphones because they can still be aware of sounds around them.

This reviewer is hooked: “These little babies are amazeballs,” says the five-star fan. “I just love being handsfree…I take phone calls with them and it’s wonderful. I can hear the person on the other end perfectly and they don’t have any issues hearing me (even when I’m working out on my elliptical and that thing is noisy). And at this price…just an unbelievable value.”

Bottom line

These Bose on-ear wireless headphones are crazy comfortable and provide impeccable clarity. They come with a handy carrying case, a USB charging cable, an audio cable in case you want a wired connection, and a guide that’s full of tips and tricks—such as quick pairing and audio customization. Our take? Grab these while you can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

