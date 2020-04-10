Rare Ian Fleming first editions and James Bond books and magazines at Potter & Potter Auctions

A large collection of James Bond and Ian Fleming books, articles, magazines and other materials will go on auction at Potter & Potter Auctions on 18 April 2020. Highlights include rare and expensive first editions including Casino Royale and several books inscribed by Ian Fleming himself.

Lot 4: The Complete Collection Of Fourteen First American Editions

The Fine Books and Manuscripts Sale will be held on Saturday, April 18th starting at 10am CDT (4pm in the UK, 5pm in EU).

Registration for the auction is now open at Potter & Potter.

The auction features remarkable, hand-signed books and works from some of the world’s most recognized authors and personalities take several of the top slots in this this signature Potter & Potter event.

We will take a look at the James Bond and Ian Fleming related items, but you can see all lots on the Potter & Potter website.

Lot #1

Casino Royale, Ian Fleming (first edition)

Estimate $8,000 – $12,000 – bid now

This first edition of Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale, published in 1953 by Jonathan Cape of London, is estimated at $8,000-12,000. It retains its original first issue dust jacket and is housed in a matching custom cloth clamshell case, stamped in gilt and with red heart-shaped morocco inlays. This rarity is one of 4,728 copies printed, the majority of which went to public libraries.

Lot #12

From Russia with Love by Ian Fleming (inscribed)

Estimated at $2,000 – $2,500 bid now

This first paperback edition, ninth printing, of From Russia With Love, is inscribed and signed by Ian Fleming to verso of front cover: “To a man of action!/from/Ian Fleming”.

Lot #35

Thrilling Cities by Ian Fleming (inscribed)

Estimated at $5,000 – $7,000 – bid now

A first edition of Ian Fleming’s 1963 Thrilling Cities, is estimated at $5,000-7,000. This edition was published in London by Jonathan Cape, and is inscribed and signed on the title page to Fleming’s personal friend and American spy, David Bruce: “Dave/To keep your mind/off your work!/Ian”.

David Bruce (1898–1977), an American diplomat and intelligence officer, was best known for heading the Europe branch of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), a precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) which was a London based espionage agency, conducting activities for the United States Armed Forces branches. As a personal friend to Ian Fleming, Bruce would see the James Bond films as soon as they appeared beginning with the premiere of Dr. No and the preview of the film From Russia with Love.

Thrilling Cities is the title of a travelogue by Ian Fleming. The cities covered in the book were Hong Kong, Macau, Tokyo, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, Hamburg, Berlin, Vienna, Geneva, Naples and Monte Carlo. Find a new paperback of Thrilling Cities on Amazon.

Lot #28

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Ian Fleming

Includes original publisher’s printed wrapper

Estimated at $800 – $1,200 – bid now

A first edition, uncorrected proof of Fleming’s 1963 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – also published by Cape – is estimated at $800 – $1,200. One of 500 printed, it includes its original publisher’s printed wrapper. According to Gilbert A.11.a., “The proof of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has more errors and required more amendments than any other Fleming title, both in terms of careless composition and poor spelling…”

James Bond Magazines

The auction includes a large selection of James Bond related magazines from the past 60 years, see some highlights below:

This is also your chance to get a set of PAN Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels. There are several lots available with these and other vintage paperbacks.

You can now register and place your bid onlinem with the final auction taking place on Saturday, April 18th starting at 10am CDT (4pm in the UK, 5pm in EU).

Register and bid at Potter & Potter

Complete list of James Bond related lots:

LOT 1 Fleming, Ian. Casino Royale

Estimate: $8,000 – $12,000

LOT 2 Fleming, Ian. Casino Royale.

Estimate: $600 – $800

LOT 3 Group of Ten Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Titles.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 4 The Complete Collection of Fourteen First American Editions of the James Bond Novels.

Estimate: $1,500 – $2,000

LOT 5 Diamonds Are Forever.

Estimate: $800 – $1,200

LOT 6 Diamonds Are Forever.

Estimate: $80 – $125

LOT 7 The Diamond Smugglers, both first editions.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 8 Fleming, Ian. Dr. No.

Estimate: $400 – $600

LOT 9 Early Ephemera Relating to Ian Fleming.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 10 For Your Eyes Only

Estimate: $400 – $500

LOT 11 Four James Bond Pirated Editions

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 12 From Russia, With Love, [inscribed and signed].

Estimate: $2,000 – $2,500

LOT 13 Fleming, Ian. Goldfinger.

Estimate: $800 – $1,000

LOT 14 Fleming, Ian. Goldfinger.

Estimate: $300 – $500

LOT 15 Group of Seven Titles with Introductions by Ian Fleming.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 16 The James Bond Novels and Other Signet Related Titles.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 17 Live and Let Die.

Estimate: $1,000 – $1,400

LOT 18 Live and Let Die.

Estimate: $500 – $700

LOT 19 “Live and Let Die” [appearing in: Bluebook Magazine, Volume 99, Number 1].

Estimate: $1,000 – $1,200

LOT 20 The Man with the Golden Gun.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 21 The Man with the Golden Gun.

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 22 The Man with the Golden Gun, uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $500 – $700

LOT 23 Moonraker.

Estimate: $1,000 – $1,500

LOT 24 Moonraker.

Estimate: $250 – $350

LOT 25 Octopussy and the Living Daylights.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 26 Octopussy and the Living Daylights, uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $400 – $600

LOT 27 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Estimate: $300 – $400

LOT 28 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $800 – $1,200

LOT 29 Three First Edition Titles by Ian Fleming.

Estimate: $80 – $120

LOT 30 Shelf of Over 20 Early James Bond Pan Paperbacks.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 31 Shelf of Fourteen Foreign James Bond Paperbacks.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 32 The Spy Who Loved Me.

Estimate: $400 – $600

LOT 33 Ten Early James Bond Book Club Editions.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 34 Ten Early James Bond and Ian Fleming Pan Paperback Editions.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 35 Thrilling Cities, association copy inscribed to a former spy. Min Bid: $2,600.00

Estimate: $5,000 – $7,000

LOT 36 Thunderball.

Estimate: $400 – $500

LOT 37 Too Hot to Handle.

Estimate: $100 – $150

LOT 38 You Asked For It.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 39 You Only Live Twice.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 40 The Fly.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 41 Group of James Bond Junior and Other Related James Bond Titles for Children.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 42 Group of James Bond Parody Titles and Magazines.

Estimate: $100 – $150

LOT 43 Group of James Bond Parody Titles.

Estimate: $100 – $150

LOT 44 Gamefinger.

Estimate: $80 – $125

LOT 45 Three First Editions of The James Bond Dossier, including an uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 46 Ten First Edition James Bond Titles by Raymond Benson, two signed and one uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $200 – $250

LOT 47 The Man From Barbarossa, including an uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 48 Nobody Lives Forever, including an uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 49 Pair of Signed James Bond Titles by John Gardner.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 50 Shelf of Thirteen First Edition James Bond Titles by John Gardner.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 51 Three License Renewed Editions, including an uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $200 – $400

LOT 52 Three Role of Honour Editions, including an uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $200 – $400

LOT 53 Group of James Bond Paperback Take Offs and Pastiches.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 54 Colonel Sun.

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 55 James Bond: the authorized biography of 007, including an uncorrected proof.

Estimate: $250 – $350

LOT 56 The Life of Ian Fleming, both first editions.

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 57 Ian Fleming 28th May 1908 – 12th August 1964. An Address Given at the Memorial Service.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 58 A Large Group of Oversized Titles About James Bond, Ian Fleming, and Espionage.

Estimate: $200 – $300

LOT 59 A Large Group of Titles About James Bond Films, Ian Fleming, and Espionage.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 60 The Biography of Desmond Llewelyn, [signed].

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 61 Showcase #43 Doctor No.

Estimate: $100 – $150

LOT 62 Three James Bond Scripts

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 63 “Moonraker” Script.

Estimate: $600 – $800

LOT 64 Warhead” Original First Draft Script.

Estimate: $800 – $1,000

LOT 65 Holmes Meets 007, [inscribed].

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 66 The Book of Bond or, Every Man His Own 007, both editions.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 67 Five Early Magazines Featuring Articles on James Bond and Ian Fleming.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 68 Group of Nineteen James Bond Movie Magazines.

Estimate: $80 – $125

LOT 69 Eight James Bond 007 Fan Club Issues of Bondage.

Estimate: $80 – $125

LOT 70 Three Early Magazines Featuring Original Short Stories by Ian Fleming.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 71 Group of Official James Bond Promotional Booklets and Movie Magazines.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 72 Pair of Magazines Featuring James Bond Articles.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 73 Six British Fan Club Issues of 007 Magazine.

Estimate: $60 – $125

LOT 74 Six Hollywood Reporter Magazines, Film Review Specials, and Daily Variety Featuring James Bond.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 75 Seven Oversized Magazines Featuring Articles on James Bond or Ian Fleming.

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 76 Six Ian Fleming Foundation Issues of Goldeneye Magazine.

Estimate: $60 – $125

LOT 77 Small Group of TV Guides and Film Reviews Featuring James Bond.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 78 Three Early James Bond Film Guides.

Estimate: $150 – $200

LOT 79 Three Magazines and Catalogues on Collecting James Bond Memorabilia.

Estimate: $50 – $80

LOT 80 Collection of 30 James Bond LP Records.

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 81 Pair of Early James Bond LPs.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 82 The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Paperback and Magazine Collection. Min Bid: $50.00

Estimate: $100 – $200

LOT 83 Shelf of James Bond, Ian Fleming, and Espionage Related Titles in 12 Volumes.

Estimate: $150 – $250

LOT 84 Three First Edition Spy Novels.

Estimate: $50 – $100

LOT 85 James Bond and Moonraker.

Estimate: $500 – $700

Register and bid at Potter & Potter

All photos © Potter & Potter Auctions