Rashami Desai reveals Bigg Boss 13 gave CLOSURE to all misunderstandings with Sidharth Shukla, says, ‘We ended on a beautiful note’ [Excluisve] | Bollywood Life

Rashami Desai has come out a lot stronger after Bigg Boss 13. The lady went through a lot inside the house but fans lauded her for the inner strength and courage she displayed throughout. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Bollywood, she said, “Of course, there were times when I just wanted to quit. But I knew I had made a commitment. Also, I must thank every housemate as everyone gave me my space when I needed it. They understood what I was going through and left me alone. We have had some really good moments inside but it is more of the fights that get talked about. We had so much fun in the unseen undekha version.” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Rashami Desai gets emotional recounting her encounter with the talented actor [Exclusive]

One of the highlights of Rashami Desai’s journey was her equation with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star, Sidharth Shukla. From cute nok-jhok to the ugly chai fight, #SidRa’s equation brought maximum TRPs. And, no one will forget the magical chemistry they created on the Udi Udi song and in their finale act. When we asked Rashami Desai if Bigg Boss 13 had managed to give closure to their misunderstandings. “Yes, everything is fine now. If I bump into Sidharth at a party, I will surely greet him and exchange a few words. By the finale, everything ended beautifully,” she says. Fans will remember the family week where Sidharth Shukla consoled her. Reacting on it, Rashami said, “That was beautiful. It was a bumpy ride but we did have some fun moments. Sidharth and I, both are headstrong people. There were times when we argued as we could not come to a mutual agreement. Opinions clashed and tempers flew.” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor express their sadness at his demise

Obviously, the magic of #SidRa is something people want to experience on screen. Rashami said, “Both of us are professionals. He is a good actor who gives it his all. Even I work with the same ethic. Talking about a collaboration, I will take up a project with him only if the script and director is very good.” She also revealed that she is super proud of the success of Bigg Boss 13. “We would be elated every time someone from outside walked in and said that we are ruling the TRP charts. We would proudly look at each other. The season was a genuine hit and all of us have contributed for it,” she states. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to evaluate prospective grooms for Rashami Desai

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.