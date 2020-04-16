Rashmika Mandanna’s Katabuu song from Kannada film Pogaru lands in controversy — here’s why | Bollywood Life

The south siren, Rashmika Mandanna, who famous with the moniker, ‘Karnataka Crush’, is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office with the success of her recent films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The 24-year-old actress. who is gearing up for her Tamil debut Sultan opposite Karthi has grabbed the headlines due to a song titled Katabuu from her upcoming Kannada film Pogaru. In the song, we see the hero abusing Rashmika’s character and forcing her to love him. Also Read – Rashmika Mandanna turns 24; fans trend #HappyBirthdayRashmika for the talented actress

A Kannada film actor calls women ‘dog, fox, insect’ Acts in a song where as ‘romance’, he pulls heroine’s hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent Now wishes #AmbedkarJayanti w/ glorification of religious figure Sick, ironic, ignorant — Chetan Kumar (@ChetanAhimsa) April 15, 2020

As per another actor, Chetan Kumar there is pulling of hair, threatening to cut the girl’s throat and romancing her without consent in the song. Just like Chetan, many social media users expressed their disappointment over Rashmika’s passive behaviour in the song. The film was supposed to hit the screens on April 2nd but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about her next Telugu flick, Rashmika Mandanna will be paired opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s Pushpa. The actor and director’s collaboration in the past has been very successful, with films like Arya and Arya 2, which in turn helped Arjun gain popularity in the industry. For his performance in Arya, he received a number of nominations in popular award categories, and also won a few. The pre-production of Pushpa began from September.

Stylish Star also posted pictures from the pooja ceremony with a message, “AA20 Pooja . 3rd time with my darling Sukku . DSP special combo always . Hoping to create a magic again . Thank you Koratala Shiva garu , Surender Reddy Garu & Allu Arvind garu (dad) and all other guests for gracing the occasion. Thank you Mythri Movies & Muttamsetty Media”.

