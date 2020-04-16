Rasika Dugal: I would’ve been stuck in London right now in the Covid-19 spread

bollywood

Actor Rasika Dugal is happy being home, pursuing an online course in these times of lockdown.

“I am worried about what’s happening in the world outside, and what the whole coronavirus situation is doing to do to the economy, and especially the migrant labourers. I have absolutely no trouble in not going out, and I am utilising this time to do all things I had been wanting to, in a more disciplined and regular way. Because of my hectic schedules, I wasn’t getting such an opportunity. Iisliye mujhe baahar na jaane pe bhi koi regret nahi ho raha hai,” admits the 35-year-old.

She was almost going to be stuck in London right now, if it had not been for the call taken by the makers of her next film. She reveals, “I had finished Delhi Crime season 2, and was meant to leave on March 17 to shoot a film in London. But that got stopped as things had escalated in United Kingdom much before India’s lockdown came into effect. On March 11, our producer took a sensible call to not go. We were all confused at that time whether it would be the correct thing to do. Otherwise we would have been stuck there.”

Coming back to what’s keeping her busy currently, Dugal is exercising, which she claims “she always wanted to, but back-to-back shoots in the last one and half years made it impossible”. Elaborating on the online course she’s doing, she says, “It’s on religion conflict and peace. I have been very disturbed about what’s happening in the country, especially in the last one year. Some academic understanding of things would give me a perspective on it. We have become polarised as a society.”

