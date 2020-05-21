Jimmys Post

Ratepayers excluded from part of Launceston council meeting

An internet outage caused the public to be excluded from part of the City of Launceston council’s May 14 meeting, chief executive officer Michael Stretton has confirmed. The outage caused the council’s streaming device to stop working for “a short period of time”, Mr Stretton said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “The council has advised the office of the Director of Local Government of this anomaly,” he advised. “This was the first time an outage has caused an issue with our live stream, however the council is putting measures in place to prevent this from happening again.” IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Stretton said full minutes of the meeting were made available on the council’s website five days after it occurred. “The council has always been proactive by live streaming and publishing the audio of all of its ordinary meetings for a number of years, which goes beyond the requirements of the normal, pre-COVID local government legislation,” he explained.

