Rauf Aregbesola Engineering Resource Centre to Bridge Classroom, Industry gap – SIFAX GEVC

The Rauf Aregbesola Engineering Resource centre has been identified as capable of addressing the huge gap between engineering classroom and the industry.

Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, made the remark on Monday, January 31, 2022 during his speech as special guest of honour at the commissioning of the Rauf Aregbesola Engineering Resource Tower.

The center built by members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch was envisioned in February 2020 by the administration of Engr. Mrs. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

“Let me start by congratulating the President, Executives and all members of the Society for cooperating and collaborating to make sure that this vision come to fulfillment. You should be proud of yourselves and I say kudos.

“The Rauf Aregbesola Engineering Resource centre was a direct response to addressing the huge gap between the classroom and the industry.

“The team envisioned that this innovative building would serve as a training, development and resource place for the professional development of all Engineers and production of parts for commercial purpose. The current administration of the NSE through Engr. Tosin Ogunmolade has taken this baton boldly and has led it to an impressive conclusion.

“This laudable project was named after a great engineering icon and my good friend whose passion and drive for engineering skills, development and local content cannot be overemphasized.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s love for the engineering profession propelled him to buy into the project and helped in raising the necessary funds for the building project.

“One of his areas of interest is welding certification. He had a special passion for underwater welding and is taking the bull by the horn in solving the challenge of scarce engineers in that space.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has contributed greatly to the development of Engineering and Engineering personnel in Nigeria hence the honour of having this building in his name by the branch.

“This well-conceived project – Rauf Aregbesola Engineering Resource center – would help to develop our young Engineers and create an atmosphere of learning and re- learning in order to fulfill the Executive Order Five of President Muhammed Buhari GCON.

“This legacy from the Engineering Icon would help in creating more jobs in the Technopreneurship space for young Engineers and also give opportunity to practicing Engineers in the area of Professional Development and Local Content Practice”.

Dr Afolabi said that SIFAX Group recognizes value when “we see one and I must say that this project is of value. We are leading a charge where all our engineers are putting their best into making sure that we continue to deliver value to all our customers.

“Our engineers at SAHCO Plc, one of the subsidiaries of the Group in the aviation sector has produced equipment sourced from local materials which have received global attention and mention.

“We are open to a mutually-benefitting partnership between the Group and the Nigerian Society of Engineers in order to continually harness the best in the trade”, he said.

