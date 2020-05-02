Raunchy celeb Insta posts during lockdown

It seems being shut away from the world during lockdown has seen some celebrities stripping down to nearly nothing on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara and Lily Allen all let some very revealing photos loose on social media this week.

This is what the A-listers have been up to in celebrity lockdown.

REVEALING INSTAGRAM POSTS

Kylie Jenner had a busy week on the ‘gram – she was busted breaking lockdown rules and was caught out photoshopping this photo below:

media_cameraBefore being busted. There are some mysterious curves on that pool ledge at the bottom of this photo. Picture: kyliejenner/Instagram
After. Cropped at the knee. Picture: kyliejenner/Instagram
Working hard. Picture: kyliejenner/Instagram
Hardly working. Picture: kyliejenner/Instagram
Lily Allen was at least honest about her intentions when posting this nude pic to Instagram with the caption: “Needs affirmation”.

Ya good Lil. Picture: lilyallen/Instagram
Ashley Tisdale shared the following photo of her extremely toned bod, along with a claim that she really hasn’t been doing much exercise at all.

“I have to be honest, I haven’t really worked out that much because I’ve been really focused on my mental health during this quarantine. I’ve been doing a lot of meditation and yoga and trying not to judge myself. Even though I wish sometimes I had the energy to kick ass and do abs I have to say I still feel sexy, I still feel beautiful and the best part is I think I love myself more,” she said.

Tisdale’s dogs are wondering what she’s up to. Picture: ashleytisdale/Instagram
”Feed me.” Picture: ashleytisdale/Instagram
Sofia Vergara, 47, posted this photo of herself and her 20-year-old niece in matching bikinis with the caption: ““Old model of ’72 and new model of ’92.” #alwaystwinning.”

Celebrities are a bit weird sometimes. Picture: sofiavergara/Instagram
And another photo to be sure. Picture: sofiavergara/Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld seemed to get a little bored hanging in her backyard in her fisherman’s hat.

Gone fishing for compliments. Picture: haileesteinfeld/Instagram
EVERYONE ELSE

Liam Hemsworth was out sporting a scruffier isolation look during a surf on Philip Island.

That … wetsuit. Picture: Media Mode
Wipeout. Picture: Media Mode
Margot Robbie was spotted out for an afternoon walk in the LA sun.

Every person who religiously dyes their hair are feeling this look, Margot. Picture: W Blanco / BACKGRID
Heidi Klum shocked viewers in this episode of Making The Cut for obvious reasons.

That’s a lot of … glitter.
Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland went for a natural look in the hair department.

Au naturale. Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
Here’s Reese Witherspoon posing-slash-riding a bike.

It’s hard to look graceful on a bike. Picture: ANDRADE / BACKGRID
Ben Affleck and his massive guns were seen on his morning drink run.

A masked Ben Affleck looks to have been keeping fit during lockdown. Picture: Stoianov / BACKGRID
Affleck’s ex wife Jennifer Garner made it clear she can’t exist without the morning coffee run.

'No Coffee, No Talkee'. Picture: Boaz / BACKGRID
– Victoria Nielsen is news.com.au’s picture editor

Originally published as Raunchy celeb Insta posts during lockdown

