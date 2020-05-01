‘Raven’s Home’ Finale Sneak Peek: Jaleel White Returns As Chris Spring-Lake — Watch

The ‘Raven’s Home’ season 3 finale airs May 3 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Jaleel White’s return as the one and only Chris Spring-Lake. Plus, get the scoop on the ‘Raven’s Home’ marathon!

Jaleel White is back as Chris Spring-Lake for the Raven’s Home season 3 finale, which airs May 3, and we couldn’t be happier. Chris will be crossing paths with Raven and Chelsea once again and wearing some truly wacky outfits. “I love guest-starring as Chris Spring-Lake. My reference point is a lot of Ryan Seacrest, maybe with a little dash of Nick Cannon,” Jaleel reveals. Raven-Symone admits that she loved having Jaleel come on the show. “I have known him since I was 7 years old, and it was so good to be able to bring him onto this Disney family on Raven’s Home,” she says.

When Chris Spring-Lake pops up again this time, he’s trying to really promote his reality show. Jaleel notes that Chris is “heavily branded outside of the show.” He has a clothing line, and he makes up new brands on the spot. “It’s a fun character to play,” Jaleel says. “It’s over the top. The suits are loud. It’s just fun.”

Ahead of the season 3 finale, Disney Channel is airing a Raven’s Home marathon on May 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET. The marathon includes the following episodes: “Foreign Identity,” “What About your Friends,” “Adolessons,” “Close Shave,” “Hoop Streams,” “Slammed,” “On Edge,” and “In Shoe-encer.” These episodes feature fan-favorite guest stars Karamo Brown as celeb interior designer Miguel, Jonathan McDaniel as Booker and Nia’s dad Devon, Charles Robinson as sharp-witted barber Mr. Arthur, and Jordyn Curet as Levi’s bestie Alexandra.

The 4-hour marathon will usher in the season 3 finale, which is titled “Level Up.” In the episode, Booker, Nia and Tess team up to win the end of the year 8th-grade treasure hunt in hopes they can become Carver Middle school “legends” before they graduate. Meanwhile, Raven and Chelsea land a segment to promote their business on Chris Spring-Lake’s new reality makeover show. The Raven’s Home season 3 finale will air at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.