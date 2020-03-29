Ravi Shastri: Coronavirus flying around like a tracer bullet

India head coach Ravi Shastri used his “tracer bullet” cliche in the context of the novel coronavirus to drive home the importance of taking precautions to prevent its infection.

Enclosing a illustrative advisory by the World Health Organisation on Twitter, Shastri said: “Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you.”

Commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, on the other hand, enclosed a video of a short demonstration of how to cut vegetables.

“When you’re cutting vegetables, the knife needs to held like this and your index finger has to be on the edge of the handle. The arms have to be very close, not away from the body, to get perfect cutting of the vegetable. Everything in life has got to be perfect, not imperfect,” he said.

For many, working days and holidays may have got blurred with the imposition of lockdown and Manjrekar, in a tweet, reminded his followers: “Today is Sunday guys. Just saying.”