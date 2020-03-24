RAW Recap: AJ Styles vs Undertaker in a Boneyard Match, Orton accepts Edge’s WrestleMania challenge



AJ Styles will face The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match at Wrestlemania. (Source: WWE)

AJ Styles certainly isn’t sweating the idea of facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania. And if you thought his continued potshots at The Deadman’s family and social media presence were some kind of twisted death wish, well … it turns out you might be right.

In his latest go at The Last Outlaw and Michelle McCool, Styles all but admitted he wanted the legendary Undertaker of WrestleManias past, and in order to get his wish, he offered to turn their WrestleMania match into The Deadman’s signature bout, a “Boneyard Match.” The Phenomenal One capped off the rant by promising to literally bury The Undertaker in their family plot; insults aside, the bravado on display here was truly incredible. That AJ Styles sure can talk. But he might just be talking himself into a hole.

Not a lot is known about the Boneyard but as it stands it seems like it could be staged in a different location with completely different settings, probably in a cemetery.

WWE could also bring back a classic The Undertaker match by adding the ‘buried alive match’ stipulation to the WrestleMania match.

Based on how AJ Styles layered out that Promo… Makes it seem like a ‘Boneyard Match’ will be a “Buried Alive Match” or at least similar to it.#WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/m7FiSzg0vv — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) March 24, 2020

Randy Orton accepted Edge’s WrestleMania challenge

But before Randy Orton accepted Edge’s WrestleMania challenge of a Last Man Standing Match, The Apex Predator took the opportunity to set the record straight on his tumultuous, twisted past few weeks — and defend his own reputation.

Despite amending his earlier statement that Edge is a junkie for the crowd (“Adam Copeland is a junkie for Edge,” went the new refrain), Orton once again claimed that he has always loved Edge and his family. According to The Viper, that love will always be the reason he tried to put The Ultimate Opportunist back on the shelf, regardless of what Edge thinks. But as for Edge’s accusation that Orton is a gritless, entitled brat, Orton took exception. Yes, he was handed an opportunity (something he pointed out a so-called ultimate opportunist would never turn down), but doesn’t it take grit to convert on that chance? Isn’t longevity in an unforgiving industry its own form of grit?

Orton has been happy to let Edge write his own story, but with his final two words — “I accept” — he promised to be the one who ends it. And with the central question of this match now which man has more grit, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that these two might not be friends or rivals so much as two sides of the same coin.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Drew McIntyre

As he so often does, Paul Heyman said it best: “We live in most uncertain times.” But there is a silver lining to this cloud in the form of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, whom The Advocate christened as the “certainty” the moment demands.

To Team Brock, McIntyre is another name in Lesnar’s list of conquests, while Lesnar will remain atop the mountain with the WWE Championship, an imposing constant in the eye of an ever-changing world.

