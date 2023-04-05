RayStation selected by more than 100 ion therapy clinics worldwide

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce that the number of clinics in the world that have bought RayStation®* for treatment planning for ions (for example protons, carbon ions and helium ions) has surpassed 100. The latest of these customers is Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, USA, who will add proton planning to their existing RayStation infrastructure, which has been in clinical use since 2019.

The first ever customer for RayStation is WPE in Essen, Germany, who bought RayStation in 2009 for its proton clinic. Currently, the user base includes 47 sites using RayStation with a delivery system from IBA, 12 sites with Hitachi/Mitsubishi, 9 with Varian, 11 with Mevion, 3 with Sumitomo, 3 with Toshiba and 11 sites combining RayStation with other delivery systems. The user base also includes 10 centers using RayStation with carbon and/or helium beams. No other treatement planning system supports such a wide range of treatment techniques and delivery systems as RayStation does.

Today, RaySearch is recognized as the market leader in ion therapy planning software and has for a long time been – and continues to be – at the forefront with releases of new cutting edge functionality for ion therapy planning, such as robust optimization and a superfast Monte Carlo dose engine which can perform the final dose computation in less than 5 seconds.

The latest customer, Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, USA, is expanding. The new campus, Speros FL, is under construction and is scheduled to see its first patients in 2025, with the proton therapy clinic opening the following year. However, the center will start training, protocol development and research right away.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: “This is an important milestone for RaySearch. We have put a lot of effort into developing the by far most advanced treatment planning system for ion treatments, including support for all available machines. Today, we see that our efforts have paid off and that we with more than 100 clinics have about 80 per cent of the global market.”

