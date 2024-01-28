Raytron to Light Up SPIE Photonics West 2024 with Infrared Tech Marvels

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Raytron will meet the customers at booth No.4118 of SPIE Photonics West in the Moscone Center, San Francisco from January 30 to February 1, 2024. The world’s first 8μm 1920 uncooled long-wave infrared detector will make a stunning debut, and the highly praised G series thermal module and Mini and Tiny series modules will also be presented. In addition, InfiRay®, a brand of Raytron, will also unveil innovative short-wave infrared detectors.

At this exhibition, Raytron will present the InfiRay® ASIC Uncooled Thermal Module. The G1 Thermal Module is equipped with a self-developed 12μm VOx ceramic infrared detector with a high resolution of 1280×1024. The Mini and Tiny series modules are highly praised by customers for their high performance and cost-effectiveness.

Jason Xu, Business Development Manager of Raytron, says: “InfiRay® ASIC Uncooled Thermal Module is definitely the best. InfiRay’s self-developed ASIC module is an all-round product and is lighter, smaller, and cheaper than traditional thermal imaging modules. It has better performance and low power consumption. I’d like to regard it as the perfect component for infrared detectors. We will have a live demonstration of the Mini series module. Welcome to our booth to experience it.”

In addition to the long-wave infrared products, Raytron is also exploring the short-wave infrared technology. The universal short-wave detector RTS615B_M1, liner array short-wave detector RS1012L-C, and other short-wave detectors will be unveiled at SPIE Photonics West 2024. They can provide various solutions. These innovative products can play a critical role in many industries, such as machine vision, industrial sorting, spectral imaging, semiconductor detection, and biomedical imaging.

“Speaking of technological innovation, I must talk about the world’s first 8μm 1920 uncooled infrared detector,” Jason Xu says proudly. “We present this product this time specially, so you can enjoy the beauty of technological innovation up close. We also offer the WLP sensor for users with specific needs.”

Raytron, founded in 2009, is a global leader in the infrared thermal imaging industry. Among the 2,000+ employees of Raytron, over half of them are dedicated to innovation and R&D. Raytron is leading the industry with more than 2,030 intellectual property projects in multiple fields, including integrated circuits, MEMS sensor design and manufacturing, and image algorithms.

InfiRay Booth Information:

Exhibition Dates: 30 Jan – 1 Feb 2024

The Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, United States

Booth No. 4118

Contact Information:

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Marketing Department of Raytron

E-mail: marketing@raytrontek.com

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/InfiRayGlobal

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/infiray_technology/

Official Website: https://www.infiray.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytron-to-light-up-spie-photonics-west-2024-with-infrared-tech-marvels-302046348.html

SOURCE InfiRay

