Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 15.6″ FHD 1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB Lighting, Thunderbolt 3, Black



Price: $1,499.99 - $1,099.99

(as of May 06,2021 00:53:22 UTC – Details)





The new Razer Blade 15 is an ultra-compact NVIDIA GeForce powered laptop that features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ 120Hz thin bezel Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

More Power. The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo and 6 cores

Supercharger: The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics is a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games

More Frames: Incredible performance paired with the fast 120Hz 15.6″ Full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win

Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.78″ thin

Ready To Connect: Fully loaded with ample connectivity including a webcam, wireless-AC, Bluetooth 5, 2X USB Type-A, 2X Type-C ports, and more





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

