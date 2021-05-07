Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2021: Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 15.6″ QHD 165Hz , 16GB, 512GB SSD – CNC Aluminum – Chroma RGB Lighting – Thunderbolt 3 – Creator Ready



Price: $2,199.99

The Razer Blade is free of bloatware, so you get a clean install with only critical software for maximum resources and storage space right out of the box.

GeForce RTX 3070: NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to give the most realistic ray-traced graphics and improved performance

More Power: The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo and 6 cores

QHD 165Hz: The high-resolution QHD display delivers blazing fast 165Hz refresh time and a wide color range covering 100% of the DCI-P3 space for gaming and content creation

Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.78″ thin

Ready To Connect: Fully loaded with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and HDMI, for a desktop-class experience

Make It Yours: Customize the backlight color of the keyboard with Razer Chroma, and expand the memory and storage, making the Razer Blade 15 uniquely yours





