RB Leipzig vs Freiburg – Bundesliga: Live score, lineups and updates

Football is finally back after a long two-month hiatus as the Bundesliga becomes the first major European league to make its long-awaited return.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the world of sport come to a shuddering halt in March but football has now made its comeback as the world looks to return to some form of normality.

Today will see RB Leipzig look to restart their title bid when hosting Freiburg, with Julian Nagelsmann’s men five points of leaders Bayern Munich and one point off Borussia Dortmund in second.

Timo Werner and Co will be hoping the break will have revitalised the squad following draws against Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen prior to coronavirus lockdown in Germany, which saw them lose ground in the title race.

Elsewhere, there is action from Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin, Dusseldorf vs Paderborn and Augsburg vs Wolfsburg as clubs look to shake off the cobwebs with a win on their return to action.

