RCA Launch of E-City Line of E-Bikes and E-Scooters at CES 2023 Marks Iconic Brand's Foray Into Electric Transportation Space

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RCA, the renowned electronics company founded more than a century ago, launched its first e-bike and e-scooter product offering – the latest addition to RCA’s lineup of useful and innovative consumer electronics, home automation and audio-video products. CES 2023 attendees were among the first to see the new line of electric bike and scooter products, which were on display at the RCA booth last week.

Three New E-Bikes

RCA’s e-bike line has several models to accommodate a range of rider preferences from outdoor fitness enthusiasts to two-wheeled commuters. The Dirt-E e-bike features a modern design reminiscent of the classic Italian super motorcycle (think action spy movie). It has 20″ x 4″ CST off-road fat tires, air shock absorption and a smart display. The Explorer boasts a high-capacity battery, aluminum suspension and frame, Shimano Tourney derailleurs, color LCD, and up to a 40-mile radius per charge. The GoGo is a compact folding bike that’s easy to transport in a vehicle and store at home or work. It has a thick cushioned seat, compact design and color LED control panel.

Four New E-Scooters

The first RCA e-scooter line includes four different SKUs with options for every age and lifestyle. The City Rush e-scooter features off-road air tires, turn signals, brake lights, a high-power motor with precision handling, and 125-mile range. The Cruiser Premium e-scooter boasts high-tech features, a stylish design, and a powerful motor with weight capacity up to 330 lbs. The Vita is a handy folding e-scooter ideal for college campus commutes. And the children’s PowerKid scooter features a high-visbility LED front light and blinking brake light to take the kids for fun and safe trips around town.

The RCA line of e-bikes and e-scooters will be available at select retail locations beginning late Q2 or early Q3 2023. More product information and pricing will be available during CES. RCA e-bikes and e-scooters will be a good compromise between high-level features, high-level quality and affordable prices.

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has been entertaining families for over 100 years. Consumers throughout the world depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of Established. For more information about RCA brand, please visit: https://www.rca.com/ .

