RCMP respond to ‘possible active shooter’ in Cape Dorset | CBC News

RCMP in Cape Dorset, Nunavut, say they’re dealing with a “possible active shooter.”

In a news release sent Saturday morning, police said there is an unfolding and “dynamic” situation in the community.

RCMP said they received reports of a possible gunshot from what is believed to be a lone man, and are currently attempting to locate the suspect.

They are asking residents to remain inside and stay away from the 1000 block area.

There are no reports of injuries right now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-979-1111.