Reach For the Future: TECNO to Attend MWC Barcelona 2024 with Showcase of Future Innovation

TECNO will unveil its latest advancements, showcasing cutting-edge AI and AR devices, innovative smartphones, imaging technologies, AIoT products, and revolutionary concepts, marking a stride into the future of innovation.

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative technology brand TECNO is delighted to announce it will be taking part in MWC Barcelona 2024. Following its debut at the event in 2023, TECNO will be revealing the endless possibilities of innovation by showcasing its latest breakthroughs and technologies. From a futuristic robotic dog and the industry’s first combined AR glasses and Windows gaming handheld set, to innovative concept materials, leading smartphones and AIoT devices, TECNO will be embracing the technologies of tomorrow as it reaches for the future. The brand’s stand will be located at 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to MWC Barcelona with an incredible lineup of innovations and technologies,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “This international event is an excellent platform for us to demonstrate how our ‘Stop at Nothing’ brand essence empowers us to reach for the future and deliver the technologies of the future to our global users.”

Last year, TECNO made a stunning debut appearance at MWC Barcelona, where it made headlines with the launch of the outstanding PHANTOM V Fold smartphone – a remarkable foldable device that made multiple “Best Of” lists. This year, as well as its existing lineup of products, TECNO will be unveiling futuristic AI and AR technologies, launching the new smartphone POVA 6 Pro 5G, and showcasing imaging innovations, new concepts, and more.

Visitors to TECNO’s stand at MWC Barcelona 2024 can expect to see:

Futuristic TECNO AI and AR Technologies: Bringing the technologies of tomorrow to today, TECNO’s forward-looking spirit will be clear to see with its pioneering new AI and AR devices.

Dynamic 1 – An intelligent dog that is a remarkable innovation of robotics with AI and realistic features inspired by the German Shepherd. With advanced algorithms and powerful sensors, Dynamic 1 is capable of intuitively understanding commands and performing life-like actions, infusing the joy of pet ownership with a remarkable technological element.

– An intelligent dog that is a remarkable innovation of robotics with AI and realistic features inspired by the German Shepherd. With advanced algorithms and powerful sensors, Dynamic 1 is capable of intuitively understanding commands and performing life-like actions, infusing the joy of pet ownership with a remarkable technological element. Pocket Go – Pocket Go is the industry’s first Windows AR gaming set that combines AR glasses and a Windows handheld. The lightweight and portable set brings users a new immersive AR gaming experience.

Imaging Innovations: Two major breakthroughs demonstrate TECNO’s commitment to revolutionizing the smartphone imaging experience.

Industry-leading imaging technology – powered by the industry’s pioneering floating-point computing brings the new pinnacle of mobile video imaging to users around the world.

powered by the industry’s pioneering floating-point computing brings the new pinnacle of mobile video imaging to users around the world. Universal Tone – The industry’s most advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology uses newly collected, unbiased data, and three advanced AI-powered engines to more accurately capture the true beauty of diverse skin tones.

Groundbreaking Concepts: Imaginative and high-tech concept devices, materials and technologies shine a light on TECNO’s ambition as it reaches for the future.

PHANTOM Ultimate – TECNO’s first rollable screen concept smartphone, features an innovative double-sided screen that extends from 6.55″ to 7.11″, leading a revolution in the large-screen user experience.

– TECNO’s first rollable screen concept smartphone, features an innovative double-sided screen that extends from 6.55″ to 7.11″, leading a revolution in the large-screen user experience. Advanced materials and technologies – Cutting-edge environmentally friendly materials such as the new organosilicon fabric leather, layered fiberglass, 3D stereo optical grating, colored textured glass, and more. Additionally, the latest technologies to improve user experience such as the borderless foldable main screen and satellite communication technology.

Visitors will also be able to experience a wide range of TECNO’s most advanced smartphones including the PHANTOM series, TECNO’s flagship product line with pioneering design and frontier technologies, the CAMON series with its professional camera experience and artistic design, the fashionable Gen Z-focused SPARK series and the immersive gaming and endurance powerhouse POVA series. What’s more, TECNO will officially unveil its latest POVA 6 Pro 5G smartphone – a new device built for super endurance and optimized entertainment – on day one of MWC Barcelona 2024. The brand will also release the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra, the industry’s first batch of laptops featuring the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, to provide users with best-in-class AI experience and performance.

With its appearance at MWC Barcelona 2024, TECNO is continuing to build its growing reputation as a pioneering brand on the global stage. Attendees are welcome to visit TECNO’s stand to discover how it is pulling the future closer and using technology to inspire global users to never stop chasing their dreams.

