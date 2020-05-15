Read Justin Bieber’s Empowering Message to His Baby Sister Bay Bieber

Justin Bieber will always have his little sister’s back.

On Thursday, the “Yummy” singer gave his half-sister Bay Bieber, 20 months, a sweet shout-out on Instagram. Sharing a picture of himself and the adorable toddler, who is the daughter of his father Jeremy Bieber and wife Chelsey Bieber, having a twinning moment in their matching loungewear and beanies as they snuggled up with one another, Justin proved he’s the best big brother ever by posting an empowering message.

“Dear baby sis, you will grow up to be a confident, strong, kind, compassionate powerful woman!” he wrote. “Excited to watch you grow into the incredible woman you are DESTINED TO BE!”

That same day, Justin was joined by his other half-sister Jazmyn Bieber in the studio, where he gave the 11-year-old some musical pointers. She shared a picture with her big bro in the booth on her Instagram account, writing, “Learning from the best @justinbieber.”

Justin’s half-siblings always make the sweetest cameos on his social media, and recently, they appeared in the music video for his and Ariana Grande‘s social distancing-inspired duet “Stuck with U.”

During his verse, an adorable clip of Bay, Jazmyn and their siblings Jaxon and Allie danced along to the song’s romantic melody. The star-studded video also featured Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber, who shared some PDA moments with the “Intentions” singer throughout the heartwarming video.

Hailey wasn’t the only significant other that fans gushed over. To conclude the video, Ariana shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, confirming that they were an item. The duo sparked romance rumors back in March and a source close to the couple shared with E! News that they’ve been enjoying practicing social distancing together.

“They run in the same circle,” the insider said of the “Break Free” singer and the real estate agent’s new relationship. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”