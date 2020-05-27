Readers rejoice: Pick up a Kindle for just $60—the lowest price we’ve ever seen

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tired of carrying those bulky hardcovers around? If you’re unfamiliar with the magic of Kindle, let us fill you in: The portable device houses all your purchased books, plus it grants you access to Amazon’s Kindle library, where you can shop for your next read directly from the e-reader.

And right now Amazon’s Kindle—the most compact and lightest Kindle model ever—is on sale for just $60—$30 off. It even includes access to Kindle Unlimited—which is free for two months, thanks to this special promo from Amazon.

It also includes Audible if you want to give your eyes a rest and listen to your favorite audiobooks.

The glare-free screen mimics the effect of reading from an actual page without being so bright that it’ll give you a headache. Shoppers say the battery on this latest version lasts for up to four weeks (that’s weeks and not days or hours), which allows more time for reading and less time looking for chargers.

“Battery life is crazy! It lasts forever! It’s been three weeks since I fully charged it. I read about 30 to 40 minutes a day and battery is about 65 percent if not slightly more,” says a delighted five-star reviewer.

It even connects to your GoodReads account, so you can discover more e-books and recommend them to friends and family.

Another cool feature? Automatic power off. To put your reader to sleep, all you have to do is close the cover (not included), and the battery and page location will be preserved.

Shoppers say the Kindle has changed their reading experience for the better. “This simpler model keeps you focused on the reading,” says a shopper. “It’s very satisfying to be able to share your book progress with friends and keep track of what you’d like to read.”

