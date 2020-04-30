Ready to lend a Helping Hand in Longford

news, local-news,

In some ways, it could be the calm before the storm. While they are yet to be inundated with people in the Longford, Perth and Cressy areas seeking help, volunteers at The Helping Hand are ready to lend a hand to anyone in their hour of need. The Longford emergency relief agency can provide food assistance, support with rent and utilities, emergency accommodation, transport and PBS pharmaceutical assistance. Related: Rising homelessness in Northern Midlands prompts emergency accommodation program Senior adviser Colleen Grieve said they were preparing for an increase in demand in the coming months, particularly when increased government support starts to be rolled back. “I don’t think we’ve seen the full impact yet,” she said. “The real impact of it could come to light once the virus is over and people are trying to establish themselves again and get back to normal. IN OTHER NEWS: “We are here to help. Sometimes people are not aware of the fact that we’re here because they haven’t needed to use the services before and haven’t been aware of it.” In February, The Helping Hand spoke of the steadily rising levels of homelessness in the Northern Midlands and set a target to fundraise for emergency accommodation support. The centre – on Marlborough Street in Longford – is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to noon.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/2200455a-3171-43a2-9c03-cd80f320cc5e.jpg/r0_271_6016_3670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg