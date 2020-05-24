Jimmys Post

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral

  • A $999,000 home in Fenton, California has been listed for sale on Zillow
  • Property photos included in the listing show a man dressed up as Bigfoot enjoying various rooms in the home
  • Agent Daniel Oster came up with the idea to spark interest in the property
  • The unusual marketing tactic has worked, with 425,000 people already clicking on the listing 

A real estate listing has gone viral because of hilarious photos which show Bigfoot enjoying the inside of the property. 

The Zillow listing for the $999,000 home in Fenton, California has been viewed nearly half a million times since it was posted last Friday thanks to images of the elusive ape-like creature reading, baking and doing yoga inside the residence.

Photographs of the exterior of the five-bedroom property do not appear out of the ordinary, until the Sasquatch suddenly appears in one snap sitting on the home’s wooden deck. 

A real estate listing has gone viral after photos of the property showed Bigfoot enjoying its interior. The home, located in Fenton, California, is for sale for $999,000

The unusual idea to include pictures of Bigfoot came courtesy of agent Daniel Oster, who believed it would help drum up interest in the sale. 

Oster also believed the tactic could help brighten the spirits of Americans amid the coronavirus crisis. 

‘During our initial photoshoot, the Bigfoot idea popped into my mind. The sellers immediately supported the idea, and we all hoped that it would bring a bit of levity to people on their home buying adventure,’ the inventive agent told Bored Panda. 

‘A lot of folks are under a lot of stress now, and we were hoping to lighten people’s day and make them smile. ‘

Oster said he has had ‘an overwhelming amount of interest in folks calling to schedule appointments’ and he is ‘anticipating offers soon.’

While viewers have praised the listing for its originality, its not the first time a person dressed as Bigfoot has appeared in listing photos. 

Last year, Ohio realtor Shauna Bailey decided to put an old Bigfoot Halloween costume to use by having a man dress up as the creature and pose for pictures inside one of the homes she was selling. 

