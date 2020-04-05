‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 Reunion to Be Filmed Online

Production for season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta might be shut down because of the ongoing health crisis, but it looks like the reunion is going to happen.

While going live on Instagram, Kandi Burruss revealed that she and her co-stars have been told they’ll be filming this season’s reunion online.

“They let us know the other day that we are going to be … we’re going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation,” Kandi said.

Kandi also revealed that there is still major drama going on between the ladies.

“Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would’ve thought it had been a reunion on the text messages,” Kandi added.

She continued: “I said, ‘Damn! Can y’all save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket, you know what I mean?’ It’s a mess! I don’t know if y’all have been catching the shade here and there on some of the blogs, but the shade got real real on the text yesterday.”

Despite production being shut down, season 12 had already completed filming, with the finale set to air on Sunday, April 10.

Bravo has not officially confirmed plans for the RHOA reunion.

Kandi stars on season 12 of RHOA with Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille.