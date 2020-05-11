Real Housewives of Melbourne star Christa Billich reveals her $15,000 surgery secrets

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Christa Billich has revealed she has undergone a facelift, neck lift and the shortening of her upper lip.

The 75-year-old socialite spoke to New Idea magazine on Monday, revealing the surgery secrets of her recent $15,000 ‘freshen up’.

‘I look younger and the sagging skin is gone,’ said Christa, 75, who is married to artist Charles Billich.

Facelift, neck lift and a shortening of her upper lip: Christa Billich, 75, has revealed her $15,000 surgery secrets. (L) In April. (R) In November, 2018

Christa, however, said her lip procedure was harder to get used to.

‘My lips are changed and that takes a bit of getting used to. My big smile doesn’t work quite the way it did,’ she said.

‘But I have a much better pout now when I want to kiss somebody.’

Pucker up! ‘My lips are changed and that takes a bit of getting used to. My big smile doesn’t work quite the way it did,’ Christa told the publication. Here with RHOM co-star Gina Liano

The three-hour procedure was performed at Geniale medical aesthetic centre in Drummoyne – with the intent of shaving ’12 years’ off her face’.

Christa dismissed any criticism, with the TV star saying it was important to look good at any age.

The German-born socialite has been married to art gallery owner Charles Billich for the past 30 years.

Glam: German-born Christa is the wife of art gallery owner, Charles Billich (right)

Charles migrated from Croatia in 1956 when it was apart of Yugoslavia, and he and his wife later returned to his homeland to get married.

He is one of Australia’s most renowned artists and is also well-known for being a self-confessed swinger.

Christa, who is his business manager, told New Idea magazine in 2016 about the bizarre nature of their wedding life.

Famed: Charles is one of Australia’s most renowned artists and is also well-known for being a self-confessed swinger

The blonde beauty said she was ‘upset at the time’ after he slept with someone else but got over it quickly and the next three decades have been ‘mostly happy’.

‘Charles promised he would be loyal but he would never be faithful, and he’s kept that promise,’ she said, admitting that the philandering cuts both ways.

They are so open with each other about the arrangement that Christa is even good friends with some of the 82-year-old’s ex-girlfriends.