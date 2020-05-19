Real Madrid ‘look to bring the best out of £62m outcast Luka Jovic ‘

Real Madrid will look to Luka Jovic for goals next season, according to sources in Spain.

Los Blancos were previously thought to be targeting a move for prolific Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, but their interest in the Norwegian has subsided.

The 19-year-old has scored 41 goals in total for RB Salzburg and Dortmund this term, and the Bundesliga will be determined to hold onto their most valuable asset.

Luka Jovic could be given a second chance to become Real Madrid’s first choice striker

Cadena Cope report Madrid have now turned their attention towards getting the best out of Jovic.

The Serbian has been ostracised from Zinedine Zidane’s squad this term, making just four league starts since his £62million transfer from EIntracht Frankfurt last summer.

The 22-year-old has registered two goals and two assists this season, struggling to adapt to life at the Bernabeu.

The Serbian has been left frustrated after an exceptional season at Eintracht Frankfurt

But Jovic is capable of becoming one of the most potent strikers in La Liga, having scored 27 goals in 48 matches at Frankfurt last season.

He has been unable to dislodge Karim Benzema from the Madrid starting XI, but may well be given an opportunity over the coming months.

The Frenchman has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot and will likely be sidelined for three months.