Real Madrid want Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to join Eden Hazard in 2021

Real Madrid are plotting moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to form ‘the new dream attacking trio of the Bernabeu’ alongside Eden Hazard in 2021.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are chasing the top talent in Europe in a bid to construct the most dangerous strikeforce in the game.

According to AS, if Real’s expectations are met, then both the PSG and Borussia Dortmund stars could arrive next summer.

AS report that Real Madrid want the ‘Trident of the new Bernabeu’ with two new signings

Kylian Mbappe’s PSG deal expires in 2022 so the French club may be tempted by an offer

One piece of the puzzle was already added when Hazard joined from Chelsea on a five-year deal for £80million last year.

Mbappe is already established as one of the most deadly forwards in football and Haaland has been a revelation since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January.

The Spanish publication report that Zidane would deploy Mbappe on the right, Hazard on the left and Haaland playing through the middle.

Erling Haaland returned to action with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and scored

Mbappe’s PSG contract expires in the summer of 2022 so PSG might be tempted to cash in next summer if he refuses to sign fresh terms.

Haaland has a release clause of £65m in his Dortmund contract, which now looks a snip given the way he’s started in the Bundesliga, scoring in the return to action against Schalke on Saturday to make it 12 goals in 13 games for the club.

Real have been searching for the perfect combination in the attacking third since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus.

He formed a lethal triumvirate with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale and they fired Real to three Champions League victories in succession from 2016.

Eden Hazard would play on the left flank with Haaland in the middle and Mbappe on the right

Mbappe, Haaland and Hazard would blend a mixture of youth and experience, though members of Real’s current squad could yet stake a claim for a role.

Brazilian duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo are both emerging talents but yet to fully establish themselves and Hazard himself still has something to prove in the Spanish capital after a slow start at the club.

Real will inevitably face competition for their transfer targets with Mbappe and Haaland on the radar of every top side in Europe.

And much will depend on the transfer landscape after the coronavirus crisis given the damaging financial impact across the continent.