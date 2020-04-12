Real Sociedad perform U-turn on decision to bring players back into training

Real Sociedad have backtracked on their decision to allow players to return to training and instead confirmed that their stars will continue to remain at home.

The club were initially hopeful that their squad would be able to undergo their individual programmes at their training ground on Tuesday, with the coronavirus appearing to loosen its grip on Spain.

But after their statement was met with a flood of criticism, Sociedad performed a U-turn and admitted to being ‘fully aware’ of their responsibility during the current pandemic.

Players would have returned to training subject to a Covid-19 test, according to the club, but Sociedad were pressurised by a social media backlash with the country having been placed in lockdown for the past four weeks.

Despite certain restrictions appearing set to be lifted on Monday, with some businesses able to re-open, the club have re-evaluated their proposal.

A club statement said: ‘We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad’s decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground.

‘They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.

‘We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that’s why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration.’

Their stars, including Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard and Adnan Januzaj, were set to return to the club’s Zubieta training ground in the Basque Country early next week – and would have adhered to social distancing measures.

During the month-long lockdown, Sociedad have placed their players on individual training schemes.

The club will be keen to get the season back on track, with Sociedad closing in on what would be their first Champions League qualification since the 2012-13 campaign.