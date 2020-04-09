Reality Star Todd Chrisley Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is opening up about his coronavirus diagnosis, following a hospital stay.

During his and wife Julie‘s podcast Chrisley Confessions (via E!), the Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about the virus.

“Can we talk about this b**** called corona?” he shared. “I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth.”

Todd added that “hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass.”

Daughter Savannah also shared her concerns about her dad in an Instagram post.

“Before people say… ‘OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HE’S A CELEBRITY…’ u are WRONG!” she explained in her post. “He went into an urgent care just like the rest of [you] would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back… POSITIVE… when mom and I read that our hearts dropped.”

You can read the rest of her post HERE.

See which other celebrities have tested positive for the virus.