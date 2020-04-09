Reality star Todd Chrisley reveals he’s recovering from coronavirus

(CNN) Todd Chrisley says he is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus.

The reality star best known for his show “Chrisley Knows Best” made the revelation Wednesday on his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

“Can we talk about this b***h called corona?” he said. “I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth. Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75% of what I normally I am, but that last 25% is kicking my a**.”

His daughter Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to discuss her dad’s diagnosis and hospitalization.