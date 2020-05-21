Realme reaches 1 million wireless earphones shipments

Realme has sold millions of smartphones since its debut in May 2018 and today the company achieved a new milestone – 1 million sales of wireless earphones across the globe, which include the Buds Air and Buds Wireless.

The Buds Air were unveiled last December and are the first truly wireless earphones from Realme. Despite their late entry, the Buds Air were the second best-selling TWS earphones in India in 2019 after Apple’s AirPods.

The Realme Buds Air have a custom R1 chip at the helm and each bud packs a 12mm Bass Boost Driver. The earphones come with a charging case that offers a total of 17 hours of playback. The case supports wireless charging and draws power through a USB-C port located at the bottom. You can head this way to read our Buds Air review to know more.

Realme Buds Air

The Buds Wireless were launched back in September alongside the Realme XT. These are neckband-style wireless earphones, which offer up to 12 hours of battery life and pack 11.2mm bass Boost Driver in each earbud. You can read our Buds Wireless review to learn more.

Realme Buds Wireless

In addition to announcing the 1 million sales milestone, Realme in a press release sent to the media said that it aims to launch more than 50 “tech trendsetting products” this year to build a 3-in-1 Tech Trendsetting Life around Personal, Home and Travel experience.

That said, on May 25 Realme will unveil two new TWS earphones – Buds Air Neo and Buds Q. The former is a more affordable version of the regular Buds Air, whereas the latter takes a different design approach and is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

You can head over here to learn more about the Buds Air Neo. Details about the Buds Q are scarce right now, but we should hear more about them as we inch closer to the May 25 event where the company will unveil a total of eight new products.