Realme Smartwatch Teased, Realme 6 Pro Purple Variant on Its Way

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has spilled out some beans on some of the upcoming launches from the company. In the latest episode of #AskMadhav, Sheth has revealed that the company is planning to soon bring a new smartwatch as well as the purple colour variant of the Realme 6 Pro.

Answering a bunch of questions from fans and users in the video, Sheth also confirmed that some new straps for the Realme Band are on the way and fans can expect different colours and designs. With that, the fitness band is also set to get new watch faces and possibly a music control feature.

There is also a query regarding the Realme smartwatch and to that, the CEO flashes his wrist hinting that he was wearing the product throughout the video all along. Sadly he doesn’t give away any details but from the looks of it, the watch is going to come with a square-ish design rather than having a round dial.

Apart from that Sheth also confirmed that the Realme Bluetooth speaker is another new product that should launch soon. He also spoke about the upcoming Realme Narzo series which is expected to launch with ‘best performance’ and ‘battery endurance’ at its price range. Notably, the Narzo series, which is expected to include the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, was supposed to launch today in India, however due to the recent nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch has been delayed until further notice.