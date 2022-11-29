Realsee and MyMooBan take Thai exhibitions online with 3D Virtual Tour

Partners use Realsee’s Galois VR Laser Scanner to bring vast exhibition spaces to life online

BANGKOK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Realsee, the world-leading 3D virtual tour technology provider, partnered with MyMooBan, the Thai digital community platform, to take popular Thai expos Baan Lae Suan Fair and the 42nd Thailand Real Estate and Property Show online for a mass global audience.

The conferences and events industry took a hit during COVID. With attendees unable to travel to participate in major events in person, many conferences had to pause for more than two years. Yet, in the face of such adversity, traditional industries have embraced digital transformation.

Online experiences were the ideal solution to the physical limitation of epidemic prevention. Yet event organizers still wanted to ensure attendees’ experiences were as true-to-life as possible. Cutting-edge technologies such as VR stepped into the gap, addressing the event industry’s major pain points during the pandemic, and offering users highly immersive online experiences.

MyMooBan turned to Realsee’s world-leading VR and 3D reconstruction technology during this time. Thanks to the seamless partnership and groundbreaking technologies, these large-scale events could lay out the welcome mat for global audiences safely, and for an extended period of time.

Baan Lae Suan Fair: Digitizing a 56,000 m² exhibition space

Baan Lae Suan Fair is one of Thailand’s most popular exhibitions, as the largest home and garden expo in the country. In 2022, the fair was held at Impact Challenger, Thailand’s largest event center, and gathered over 2,000 exhibitors and around half a million visitors.

With Realsee’s proprietary, professional-grade Galois VR Laser Scanner, MyMooBan scanned the vast exhibition space of 56,000 square meters. Even in large spaces such as this, Galois VR Laser Scanner offers an efficient and highly accurate VR acquisition and reconstruction process. It achieves a world-leading depth acquisition accuracy, with the absolute error reaching as low as 10mm. Realsee’s Galois also offers spatial data at a radius up to 25 meters, with an error rate below 0.4%, making it easier than ever to work with vast spaces such as Baan Lae Suan Fair.

Thanks to the efficiency and accuracy of Realsee’s Galois, the expo’s eight highlight areas were perfectly reproduced. Visitors from all over the world joined the event online, with the chance to enjoy a highly immersive digital experience. With just a single click, visitors could join a grand tour the fair at any time.

“Due to COVID, visitors had not been able to come to our exhibition for more than a year. Thanks to Realsee’s technology and MyMooBan’s platform, we took the exhibition to the audience instead, all through VR technology. We look forward to working together again, using digital tools to help curators and brands present exceptional exhibitions,” said the organizer from Baan Lae Suan Fair.

42nd Thailand Real Estate and Property Show: Creating immersive 3D experiences

As for the 42nd Thailand Real Estate and Property Show, the event was successfully hosted at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center earlier this year. MyMooBan’s digital platform leveraged Realsee’s Galois to create a highly-realistic 1:1 replica of the magnificent convention hall. Visitors from all around the world could experience the world-class convention center first-hand virtually through VR.

The success of this year’s event was highly significant for local real estate developers. Not only did the event provide full exposure of their projects, it also created an effective, long-term business development platform through VR, as the digital exhibition space remained online for an extended period.

“We have been unable to hold in-person events for almost two and a half years, since early 2020. The lack of on site property viewings has had a huge impact on sales. But now all real estate developers have shifted their sales activities online. With the addition of Realsee’s VR technology, all types of exhibitors can achieve year-round online exposure. Potential customers from around the world can learn about the developers’ projects and then get in touch with their sales team directly through the exhibition VR link — anytime, anywhere,” said the organizer from the 42nd Thailand Real Estate and Property Show.

With the wide application of panoramic VR virtual tours in the exhibition industry comes myriad benefits for organizers and users alike. First, true-to-life online experiences relieve the pressure of offline exhibition traffic, while still raising the overall visitor count and offering exceptional experiences. Second, such tours also overcome physical restrictions and limitations such as epidemic prevention measures.

All kinds of industries and enterprises globally are taking advantage of Realsee’s leading VR panoramic technologies, and reshaping their user experience with the richness of online VR tours.

SOURCE Realsee