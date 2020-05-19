Rebecca Judd reveals the shocking moment that almost RUINED her relationship with husband Chris 

Rebecca and Chris Judd have been married for a decade, but it seems even the strongest couples have their moments of uncertainty.

Appearing on KIIS FM’s 3pm Pick-Up on Monday, Rebecca made the shocking revelation that she and Chris almost split up near the start of their relationship.

The 37-year-old WAG said she was reminded of her own heart-wrenching moment while watching the Stan series Normal People, as the main character Marianne Sheridan goes through a near-identical situation.

In the show, the male love interest Connell Waldron tells Marianne he’s seeing somebody else – and Rebecca recalled one night where Chris had done the same.

‘I was watching it the other day with my husband and there’s this one bit in the show that brought back so many memories that I’d actually forgotten about’.

She continued: ‘It reminded me of when [Chris] Juddy and I were first hooking up when we were, I think about 19. We had only been hooking up for a little bit.

‘He had this event to go to and I wasn’t really expecting to be invited to that event because we’d only just got together. But I wasn’t expecting him to invite his ex-girlfriend instead of me!’

Rebecca went on to explain Chris, 36, had told her about his date at the last minute, claiming it was because the ex-girlfriend had already bought a dress for the event.

According to Rebecca, she was so ‘heartbroken’, she almost broke up with him at the time.

‘It totally set us back I reckon another five or six months. So him and I were on-and-off for 18 months because none of us could actually tell each other what we were really thinking, even though we were mad for each other,’ she revealed.

Rebecca had apparently paused she show after that scene, turning to her husband to ask whether he remembered what had really happened.

‘I was like, “This was like when you didn’t invite me to that event and you invited your ex-girlfriend,”‘ Rebecca said, pretending to cry.

Chris told Rebecca he didn’t invite her because someone had told him she was ‘hooking up with this other guy’, but the JAGGAD founder ‘swore on her children’s lives’ it was just a rumour.

She explained: ‘So all of these untold, unsaid things, these assumptions that didn’t even happen, almost tore us apart before we got together.’

It all ended well for the loved-up pair, however.

They now reside in a $7.3million mansion in Melbourne with their four children, son Oscar, eight, daughter Billie, six, and three-year-old twins Tom and Darcy.

