Rebekah and Jamie Vardy enjoy workout amid claims she’s ‘demanding an apology from Coleen Rooney’

Rebekah Vardy enjoyed an outdoor couples workout with her footballer husband Jamie on Wednesday.

In a clip shared to her Instagram account, the I’m A Celebrity star, 38, was trained by the Leicester City striker, 33, as the pair performed a series of toning exercises in their massive garden.

The mother-of-give appeared in great spirits just hours after sources claimed she’s requested a public apology from Coleen Rooney for accusing her of selling stories about the fellow WAG to the press.

Working up a sweat: Rebekah Vardy enjoyed an couples workout with her footballer husband Jamie on Wednesday amid claims she’s demanding a public apology from Coleen Rooney

Showcasing their athletic prowess, the pair practised side lunges, planks, squats and push-ups at their Lincolnshire mansion.

The reality TV star put on a sporty display as she donned a pale pink running top, teamed with leggings and white trainers.

Ensuring nothing got in her way, the brunette scraped her tresses into a ponytail and went make-up free.

Talented sportsman Jamie, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a hooded jumper and matching shorts.

In good company: In a clip shared to her Instagram account, the I’m A Celebrity star, 38, was trained by the Leicester City striker, 33

Drama: The mother-of-give appeared in great spirits just hours after sources claimed she’s requested a public apology from Coleen (pictured) for accusing her of selling stories

Keeping fit: Showcasing their athletic prowess, the pair practised side lunges, planks, squats and push-ups at their Lincolnshire mansion

Working hard: The reality TV star put on a sporty display as she donned a pale pink running top, teamed with leggings and white trainers

An exhausted Becky captioned the clip: ‘this is just not for me…. I gave up when it came to the running.’ [sic]

Their activity came after Becky and Coleen, 34, were set to face off in their first virtual meeting since the feud was ignited seven months ago, and the TV star reportedly said she would settle for nothing less than a public apology.

A source told The Sun: ‘Becky is adamant she’s done nothing wrong and while she wants an end to this ongoing legal battle, she also wants to be vindicated. Becky has told her team she wants a public apology.

‘She was really hurt that Coleen went straight on social media to lay blame at her door, rather than speaking to her privately.

Less is more: Ensuring nothing got in her way, the brunette scraped her tresses into a ponytail and went make-up free

Equally casual: Talented sportsman Jamie, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a hooded jumper and matching shorts

‘She has maintained her innocence throughout and doesn’t want this to be brushed under the carpet without Coleen publicly apologising to her for the fallout which followed, including a huge amount of abuse on social media.

Rebekah and Wayne Rooney’s wife were previously good pals until Coleen made the shock allegation in an explosive social media statement.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for both Rebekah and Coleen for comment.

Exhausted: The duo took brief breaks during their HIIT session, with Becky joking: ‘this is just not for me…. I gave up when it came to the running.’ [sic]

The women were said to be holding an arbitration hearing via Zoom in a bid to avoid an expensive court case after racking up legal costs in the ‘five figures’.

Rebekah has allegedly ‘threatened to sue for libel’ while Coleen has warned she will hit back with a ‘countersue for breach of privacy’. The two will reportedly appear at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) with their lawyers.

In October, Coleen admitted that stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah and these were subsequently followed by media outlets, including MailOnline.

Rebekah, who denies all allegations, cut her family holiday to Dubai short after Coleen’s dramatic accusation, which captured Britain in the so-called ‘war of the WAGs’ and earned Coleen the nickname of ‘Wagatha Christie’ by fans.

Avoiding court: The wife of Wayne Rooney and wife of Jamie Vardy are said to be holding an arbitration hearing via Zoom in a bid to avoid an expensive court case after racking up legal costs in the ‘five figures’ (pictured together in 2016)

Accusations: In October, Coleen (pictured in 2018) publicly accused Rebekah in an explosive statement of selling fake stories about her, sparking an angry denial from the then pregnant WAG

At the time, sources close to Rebekah said leading law firm, Kingsley Napley, had sent Coleen a letter on her behalf demanding she provides them with the evidence she has against Becky so that she can complete her investigation.

Becky is said to have called in a forensic team to analyse her Instagram account following the explosive claims. The aim is to identify the mole who sold fake stories to The Sun from Coleen’s Instagram account.

Coleen wrote on October 9: ‘For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

‘There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

‘Libel’: Rebekah (pictured in 2019) has allegedly ‘threatened to sue for libel’ while Coleen has warned she will hit back with a ‘countersue for breach of privacy’. The two WAGs will reportedly appear at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) with their lawyers

‘After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.’

She continued: ‘(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while).

‘Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

‘And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

The statement: Coleen made these claims on Instagram on October 9 after discovering she had been betrayed by someone close to her and she concluded that it was Rebekah’s account

‘It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

‘I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

She also wrote: ‘This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it……’

Cryptic: Coleen tweeted these words back in January, highlighting how she has been trying to get to the bottom of who was leaking stories on her life for some time

Rebekah hit back minutes later on social media and denied the accusations, she wrote: ‘Can’t believe I’m even having to write this. I’m pregnant & on holiday & am at a loss to why she would do this.

‘I’m now having to take legal advice as I can’t deal with this stress myself when I’m this pregnant. As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this.

‘I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you can could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.’

‘I don’t need the money’: Rebekah denied all accusations against her minutes after the post and said she had nothing to gain and had no financial motivation

She continued: ‘Over the years various people have had access to my Insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.

‘I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this especially when I’m heavily pregnant.

‘I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.’